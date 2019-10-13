Andrew Joseph Barrett, 88, of Liverpool, New York, formerly of Foxfire Village, North Carolina, Poughkeepsie, New York, and Towanda, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 3, 2019 at the Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse, New York. Andrew was born in Sayre, on Nov. 15, 1930, the son of Edward J. Barrett Sr. and Mary Dorsey Barrett. He was a 1948 graduate of Towanda High School and continued his education at Penn State Extension and Wooster Polytechnic University. On Feb. 18, 1950, Andrew married the former Jean Brown at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Towanda. Andrew was employed by Sylvania Electric in Towanda for four years and was subsequently employed by IBM in Endicott, New York, and later in Fishkill, New York, for a total of 37 years until retirement in 1991. In September of 1996, Andrew and Jean moved to their retirement home in Foxfire Village, North Carolina. Andrew was a member of the Foxfire Property Owners Association and the Foxfire Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart of Pinehurst Catholic Church, member of the Sand Hills Lions Club, Past President of the LaGrange Lions Club, past member of the LaGrange Town Planning Board, and held memberships with the Antique Automobile Association Hudson Valley Chapter, Sand Hills Chapter and National Chapter as he greatly enjoyed antique cars.
Andrew’s family includes his loving wife of 69 years, Jean Brown Barrett; children, Michael J. Barrett (Nancy), Linda Barrett Bacher (R. Kevin), Sandra Barrett Harmon (John P.), Susan Barrett Casement (Gordon S.); 10 grandchildren; five (and counting) great-grandchildren; brother, Charles W. Barrett (Kay) as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Andrew was predeceased by siblings, Margaret Hand, Robert P. Barrett, John E. Barrett, Edward J. Barrett Jr., Thomas A. Barrett, Dr. Teresa McDonald, and Ann Kerr.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third St. Towanda, with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 1000 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14623 in memory of Andrew Joseph Barrett. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
