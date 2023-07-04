“Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven” was Andy’s focus from the minute he heard his cancer diagnosis until God took him to heaven on June 29, 2023. During that time, Andy was determined to live out his days by serving and honoring God.
For Andy, life was about friends, faith, and family. He was an avid outdoorsman, parishioner at St. Francis Xavier, dedicated volunteer at the Towanda Area Christian Outreach (TACO) Food Pantry, friend to many, and above all, a child of God.
Andy was a devoted husband to Sheryl “Sherry” Potocek and grandfather to his best buddy Daniel J. Stevenson. His greatest legacy was being a father to Kathryn (Donnie) Stevenson and Andrew C. (Heather Quinlisk) Potocek.
We are grateful for the support and love of so many. We appreciate the care and compassion shown by all of the staff at the Robert Packer Oncology, Bradford County Manor, and Guthrie Hospice units.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in Andy’s honor to the TACO Food Pantry at P.O. Box 463, Wysox, PA 18854.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing, PA.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
