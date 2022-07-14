Andrew R. “Drew” Miller, 65, of Canton, passed away Monday evening, July 11, 2022, at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, New York. Andrew Robert was born in Philadelphia on August 13, 1956; the youngest child of nine born to the late Harry and Elizabeth (Melvin) Miller.
Andrew, better known as Drew by family and friends, grew up and attended school in Philadelphia. He later enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served our country during the Vietnam Era. Drew was a Machinist by trade and was employed by Trane Manufacturing in New Jersey until his declining health permitted him to no longer work. On October 16, 1999, Drew married the former Linda (Goodenow) Temple in the First Christian Church of Alba. Together they shared 22 years of loving marriage and friendship. Drew was a man of faith in the Lord and was an active member of the First Christian Church of Alba where he served as a Deacon and played drums with the church’s worship band. He also held memberships with; the Canton American Legion Post 303, the NRA and the Troy Gun Club.
Andrew was very passionate about music, especially classic rock. He loved model trains and Nascar, his favorite driver being Martin Truex. Drew was very talented at flying kites and enjoyed spending time doing so with his grandchildren. A very loving and compassionate man, Drew would do anything he could for anyone. He loved life to the fullest and always looked forward to time spent with family, especially his grandchildren. With his keen sense of humor and constant joking Drew could always find a way to make you smile. He will be truly missed by his family and those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Surviving is; his wife; Linda of Canton, daughter; Tina (Shaun) Miller of Canton, step children; Bridget (Kurt) Stambaugh of Lewisberry and William (Jayna) Temple of Duncannon, grandchildren; Nevaeh and Naomi Vroman, step grandchildren; Anna Stambaugh and Alexis and Alyssa Temple, great grandchild; Mickah, siblings; Anna “Sam” Campbell of Cresco, George Miller of Philadelphia and Katheryn Kiefer of North Carolina as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and Callie his devoted cat and caregiver.
Besides his parents, Andrew was predeceased by a son; Andrew Miller, a daughter; Janet Miller and five siblings.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 P.M. on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 18, 202,2 at 11 A.M. with his Pastor, Charlotte Morse officiating. Burial will follow in Park Cemetery in Canton with military honors accorded.
Please share memories and condolences with Drew’s family by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
