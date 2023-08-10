Pepper Funeral Home Canton
Aneta Anderson, 61, of Canton, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, August 8, 2023 at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital.
Aneta was born May 1, 1962, in Molkwerum, Netherlands a daughter of the late Pieter and AAltje (DeHoop) Ekkerman. She attended school and college in the Netherlands and eventually earned her associate degree.
On January 24, 2004, she married Eric Anderson in the Fellowship Bible Church in Troy Township. Together they shared 19 years of loving marriage. She was employed as a custodian and later a title one classroom aide at Canton Area School District for over 17 years until her retirement in 2020. Aneta had a strong unwavering faith in God and attended the Grace Community Church in Columbia Cross Roads.
Significantly and above all was her love for her family and their well-being. She was a hard worker and will be remembered for her witty sense of humor. Always one who “told it like it was'' and yet considerate and a very caring individual. She enjoyed traveling to the Finger Lakes and to her beloved homelands of the Netherlands. Aneta was always concerned about others, even during her own health decline. She was concerned for not only her children and their lives, but also the many children she taught throughout her career as a teacher’s aide at Canton Elementary.
Aneta leaves behind her husband; Eric at home, children, Norman (Sandy) Westerbaan of Mill Hall, PA, Peter Westerbaan of Clemson, SC, Allen (Kimberly) Westerbaan of Canton, PA, Ryan Westerbaan of Allentown, PA, Kyle (Robin) Anderson of Dallas, PA, and Nolan (Aidy) Anderson of Hatsboro, PA , grandchildren, Lincoln, Matix, Hannah, Harper, Elizabeth, Olivia, Faith and Elliot, sister, Klaziena (Bert) Kaspers, sister-in-law, Heidi Ekkerman all of the Netherlands, a nephew and nieces, Elmer Kaspers, Jildau Kaspers, Sonja Essenberg and Sylvia Klip all of the Netherlands, her previous husband; Jaap Westerbaan of Canton, as well as, several great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents Aneta was predeceased by a brother, Jan Pieter Ekkerman.
The family invites friends to call 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday August 10, 2023 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr. in Canton.
The funeral service to celebrate Aneta’s life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 11th, at the Grace Community Church, Bradley Hall, 3290 Watkins Hill Rd. Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914. A visitation will also be held one hour prior to the funeral service from noon to 1 p.m. at the church.
A private burial will be held in the Mainesburg Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Grace Community Church in Aneta Anderson’s loving memory.
Memories of Aneta and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
