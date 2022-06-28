Anetta S. (Chilson) Soper, 76, of Wysox, PA passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Born in Wysox at her parents’ home on October 29, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Joyce (Rozzell) Chilson the second oldest of ten children. Surviving sisters are Cathy Shoemaker of Wysox, Valarie Donat of Linden, LaVeda Gunther of Duncan, South Carolina, and Karen Chilson of Duncan, South Carolina and brothers Jerry (Anna) Chilson of Rome and Larry Chilson of Wysox. She was preceded in death by sister Rose Rohe and brothers Joseph B. Chilson and Roger Chilson.
On April 15, 1967, Anetta married Robert H. Soper who preceded her in death. Together they celebrated 50 years of marriage. During that time, they had two children, Robert Shane Soper of Lumberton, North Carolina, and Angela Porter (David) of Montoursville, PA.
She had attended Hope Baptist Church, Herrickville and Wysox Presbyterian Church, Wysox where her love of the Lord was fostered and participated in multiple bible studies. She shared this love with every person she met. After speaking with her, your life’s burdens seemed to be lighter.
Anetta was also known as Sunshine and if you had the opportunity to speak with her while she worked at Claverack Rural Electric or Sinband’s Family Restaurant, you knew why she was given that name. She saw everyone as an opportunity for a new friend.
Anetta’s door was always open and the coffee always hot. She would invite you in with her warm smile and fun little stories, so you never wanted to leave.
The funeral will be held at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at noon. Visiting hours will begin at 10:00am, prior to services. Burial will follow at the Wysox Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Anetta’s name can be made to your local pet rescue. Anetta loved all God’s creatures great and small, but she felt sure her pets were near the top.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
