Angela Lee “Angie” Nesbit Burgess, 57, of 33 Burgess Lane, Towanda, Asylum Township, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre. “Angie” was born in Towanda on May 26, 1962, the daughter of George L. Nesbit and Claudia Ruth Herbert Nesbit. She was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the class of 1981. Angie dedicated her life to caring for her family and home. She enjoyed crocheting and animals, especially horses.
Angie is survived by her husband, Jeffrey M. Burgess; daughters, Deserae Storm Burgess and Amber Ann Burgess; her father, George L. Nesbit all of Asylum Township; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Angie was predeceased by her mother, Claudia Ruth Nesbit on Dec. 8, 2006.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association, 1704 Warren Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701 in Angie’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
