Angela M. Edwards, 34, of Northampton passed away Monday evening at her home.
Born in Towanda, she is the daughter of Richard W. Edwards and Lori McCarthy Faux. She was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School and the Elk Lake Vocational Technical School where she received her license in Cosmetology. For the past six months she was employed at Home Depot of Northampton.
Preceding her in death is her maternal grandparents, Robert and Yvonne McCarthy; paternal grandmother, Marion Edwards; and uncle, Robert McCarthy Jr.
Surviving is her children, Elijah, Aliyah and Reiley; mother, Lori Faux and her husband, Dennis, Falls; brothers, Eric Edwards, Newport News, Virginia, Cory Faux and his fiancé, Brittany Resseguie, Lake Winola, Richard Faux and his wife, Georgine, Kunkle; sisters, Denise Rosencrance and her husband, Brad, Sweet Valley, Jodie Haugh, Virginia, Jade Levi, Dallas; paternal grandparents, Wayne and Lois Edwards of Lawton; niece, Avery Levi; uncle, Alan McCarthy and his wife, Sally, Forest Lake; aunt, Brenda McCarthy, LeRaysville; foster sisters, Chantelle Corter, Dimock; Vennessa Ludoux, Swoyersville, Chrystal Betcher, Wilkes-Barre; and numerous cousins and nephews.
A celebration of Angela’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 SR 309 (Beaumont) Monroe Township, with the Rev. Sharon McCarthy officiating.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.metcalfeshaver.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.