Angela Maria Moyer, 72 passed away peacefully at her home in Merritt Island, Florida on Monday, September 12, 2022 after declining health. She is the daughter of William and Margaret Louth Carey and was born at Holles Street Hospital, Dublin, Ireland, On July 7, 1950.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, John E Moyer; Son Jason and his Wife Nichole of Cocoa; Son Raymond and Wife Robyn of Merritt Island, FL. Also surviving are her siblings; William Carey, Mary (Martin) McDonagh, Patrick Carey, Edwards (Mary) Carey, Frances (Frank) Brown, Tomas Carey, Ann (Dave) Nolan all of the Dublin Ireland area. Teresa Munoz of New York. Pre-deceased siblings are James Carey of Liverpool, England and Margaret Albano of New Jersey. She also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Angela and John where married June 30th, 1973 in Sacred Heart Church in Donnybrook, Dublin, Ireland and traveled to Rota, Spain where her husband was serving in the US Navy. They subsequently traveled to John’s home in Towanda, Pennsylvania after Military service before work brought them to the Space Coast of Florida. Angela enjoyed her many travels back to Ireland and loved to converse with her many customers as she operated the BCC cafeteria for many years and subsequently retired from. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 22 Cocoa, and Cocoa Moose Lodge 1717. Vitiation is scheduled for Thursday evening, Sept. 22 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Wiley-Baxley Funeral Home (1360 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island FL. 32952). A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 am at Wylie Baxley Funeral Home, burial to immediately follow at Florida Memorial Gardens (5475 US HWY 1, Rockledge, FL 32955). In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Please sign Angela’s online book of condolence at www.wyliebaxleymerrittisland.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.