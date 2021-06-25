Angelika Gerda Dauphin Elliott, 64, of 1826 River Road, Wysox, PA, Standing Stone Township passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 23, 2021 at her home following declining health. Angelika was born in Nuremburg, Germany on Nov. 18, 1956, the daughter of Otto Dauphin and Else Maria Reusch Dauphin. She came to Towanda, PA in 1975 from Germany with her husband Lynn Oliver Elliott who had served with the U.S. Army in Germany and completed his military service. Angelika was employed by the Taylor Packing Company in Wyalusing for 15 years and by Sawlog, Inc. in New Albany, PA for 3 years. Angelika and Lynn enjoyed the outdoors and camping on Barclay Mountain. Angelika is survived by her children, Frances G. Elliott (Joseph Brown) of Standing Stone, Samantha M. Smith and husband Gabe Smith Sr. of New Albany, Laura L. McIntire and husband Jeff McIntire of New Albany, Gerald Cummiskey of New Albany, grandchildren, Samantha Miller, Lynn Elliott, J.D. “Timmy” Russell, Passion Brown, Juliet Brown, Romeo Brown, Cedric Brown, Harley McIntire, Gabe Smith Jr., Savanah Smith and Makena Smith, great grandchildren, Praysyn Davis, Madison Davis, and Aaleigha Davis, her sister, Manuela Seegets of Germany, her brother-in-law, Buck Buck of North Carolina, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her boyfriend, Gerald Cummiskey. In addition to her parents, Angelika was predeceased by her husband, Lynn O. Elliott on May 23, 1996, grandson, Bryon Easley, and sisters, Marika Hoggman and Anita Buck. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
