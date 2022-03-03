Angelo J. Cannavino, 99, of Sayre, PA passed away Sunday evening, February 27, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Angelo was born in Sayre on December 16, 1922, the son of Angelo and Concetta Dabbiero Cannavino. He was a graduate of Sayre High School and later served with the U.S. Army. Angelo attended Syracuse University. He was employed as a new and used car salesman in Sayre for a number of years and for many years served as an insurance representative for the Metropolitan Insurance Company in the valley area. Angelo was a communicant of the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre and was a 70-year member of American Legion Post No. 283. Additionally, he was a member of Sayre Elks Lodge No. 1148, Roma Madre Lodge No. 1342 Order Sons and Daughters of Italy, Sayre, and UNICO.
Angelo is survived by his nieces, Sharon (Darrell) Hoobler of Sayre and Donna Benson of Rockledge, FL, nephews, Edward (Jan) Saxe of Florida and Harry Fritz of Tennessee as well as numerous additional nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews. and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Eugenia Walsh Cannavino in 2003, brothers, Patrick, Joseph, Harry, James, and Michael Cannavino, sisters, Elvera Saxe, Antoinette Orapallo, Mary Fritz, Edith VanVestrout, and Elizabeth (Roger) McKeon.
A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, S. Elmer Ave. Sayre with Rev. Daniel Toomey, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Ridgebury Twp., PA. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave. Sayre, PA or to the Epiphany School, 627 Stevenson St., Sayre,, PA 18840 in Angelo J. Cannavino’s memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com
