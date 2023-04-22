Angie T. Ely, age 60, of Lime Hill, PA passed away on Monday evening, April 17, 2023 with her loving family by her side at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA.
Angie was born on October 12, 1962 in Towanda, PA the daughter of the late Charles (d. August 15, 2001) and Esther Gamble Tyrrell (d. January 24, 2017). She was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1980.
She was currently employed as the Manager with Wyalusing’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits for almost 19 years. Previously she held employment with Backstage Video with Eric Chaffee and with Ace Hardware both in Wyalusing.
Angie married Michael Ely on May 28, 1982 and together they raised two children. She loved to travel with her family especially to the Outer Banks. She adored her cats. She enjoyed bowling in the Women’s League at Mountain Side Lanes in Wyalusing, dancing, and taking walks around the hill. She was great at socializing and always brought a smile to peoples faces. She took great pleasure watching the birds and taking care of the wildlife around her home, even feeding a skunk. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Angie is survived by her husband of 40+ years, Michael Ely; her children, Janine Muench and her husband, Ross, of Bloomsburg, PA and Daniel Ely of Wyalusing, PA; her grandchildren Ava and Christian Muench of Bloomsburg, PA; her sister-in-law, Lisa Cecce-Roberts (Mark) of Canton, PA; special friends, Nancy Winterringer and Sandy Zangardi; as well as many nieces, nephews and brothers/sisters-in-law. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Gayle Tyrell (d. August 28, 2014).
A Memorial Service for Angie will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Pastor Vic Millard officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Angie’s memory to the Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
