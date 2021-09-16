Anita Joyce (Page) Fay, age 92, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA quietly passed away with her loving family present on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 in Granbury, Texas.
Anita was born on Feb. 12, 1929 and was the daughter of Arian (Kinch) and Lyle Page of Troy, PA. She graduated from Troy High School, class of 1947. Anita was the high school sweetheart of Duane M. Fay and they married on April 23, 1949. Duane and Anita were married for 62 years and blessed with five children.
Anita and Duane were lifelong partners of Fay’s Maple Products. She was a member of Big Pond Methodist Church (FCUM) where she sang in the choir for many years. She served as treasurer of the church and belonged to the United Methodist Women and also the Women’s Temperance Union. She was a member of the Bradford County Republican Party where she served on the elections committee in Ridgebury Township. She was a faithful servant of the Big Pond Lions Club helping serve many meals at their fundraiser pancake days at Fays. She participated in the women’s Wednesday PM bowling league at Terrace Lanes in Troy, PA.
Anita was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend who loved and served her community well. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her and worked beside her in the community.
Survivors include two sisters, Mary Lou Packard, and Joan Crandle. She is survived by five children, Brenda L. (Dale) Wooster of Troy, PA, Gregory L. (Mary) Fay of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Douglas D. (Cindy) Fay of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Maureen (David) Hanson of Granbury, TX, and Diana J. (Mark) Adams of Granbury, TX. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Grandchildren, include Alison Wooster, Kyle Wooster, Aaron Wooster; Michelle (Zane) Morgan, Curtis (Stephanie) Fay, Jeffrey Fay (Christy); Arian (Chris) Monasmith, Kevin (Kelsey) Fay, David Fay; Brock (Rachael) Nichols, Jeremy (Tasha) Nichols, Grant Hanson; Jared (April) Adams, Haley (Bruce) Leonard, Cory (Kelsey) Adams.
Great grandchildren include Mackenzie and Megan Morgan, Benjamin Fay, Reagan and Beckett Monasmith, Bryce Nichols; Payton, Kambri, Easton Leonard; Addison and Ella Adams; Parker and Kennedy Adams.
Anita was predeceased by her parents Arian and Lyle Page, her husband Duane M. Fay and Zane Morgan who was the loving husband of Michelle Morgan.
A celebration of life will be announced at the family’s discretion for a later date.
Memorials in Anita’s name may be sent to: Hillside Cemetery Association, 396 Dubert Road, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914.
Faith Community United Methodist Church (aka Big Pond United Methodist Church), C/O Judy Hulslander, 5711 Springfield Road, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914.
At the request of Anita, her arrangements for her cremation are under the care of Wiley Funeral Home 400 East US Hwy 377, Granbury, TX 76048.
