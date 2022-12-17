A gentle soul is at rest, in the early morning of December 14, 2022 the gates of Heaven opened and the angles rejoiced upon the arrival of the Blessed soul of Anita L. Pedro, 84, of Luther’s Mills, Pennsylvania due to stage 4 stomach cancer.
Anita was born on May 23, 1938, at her grandmother’s home in Wysox Township to F. Loren Tuttle and Enda R. Dyer Tuttle. She was a graduate of Northeast Bradford School class of 1956. She married shortly after graduation and moved to Towanda. She became a loving mother to her three children Jeffery Lynn, Jo Lorraine, and Jon Loren.
After years of being a stay-at-home mother and wife, Anita took a job at Newberry’s in the material department being an accomplished sewer this position was a labor of love. She then changed jobs and worked at the sewing factory in Standing Stone for several years until it closed. Then moving on to the sewing factory at the Marie Antoinette look out for a while. Then she was employed at Dupont Corporation from March of 1982 to August of 2004 becoming a technical specialist in the research and development department.
In 1990 Anita met Sam Manley and it was an instant love, she and Sam were soulmates and spent the next twenty-seven years together until Sam’s passing.
Anita was a Boy Scout Leader, Girl Scout Leader, a member of the Sylvania Lions Club and a member of TOPS in Towanda. She was a talented artistic person, she could knit, crochet, needle point, counted cross stich, sew, quilt, paint, woodwork, and masonry work. To get a gift from her was always exciting to find out what she had made for you.
For several years she was a Creative Memories Consultant and hosted monthly workshops in her home. She loved having the girls in and watching and helping them create albums that told the story of some event that they were working on. One of the highlights of the workshop was what was she going to serve for the snack, it always had to be something special and themed around a holiday. She had many friends and treasured them all.
Anita also enjoyed traveling, attending the Rose Bowl parade in Pasadena, California twice and enjoyed a memorable Rose Bowl football game between the University of Michigan vs. the University of Texas Longhorns in 2005 with the Longhorns winning in the last 13 seconds of the game. Her many travels included trips to Ireland, Austria to see the Oberammergau Passion Play, Germany, Switzerland, China, Italy, Alaska, Hawaii, and many trips in the United States
She is survived by Daughter Jo (Roger) Sollick of East Liverpool, OH, Son Jon Pedro of Bradenton FL, Grandchildren Brandee (Keith) Gorsline of Ulster, Joe (Jamie) Bowen of Liberty Corners, Darci (Jason) Watkins of Ulster, Billy Shaw of New York City, Lyndsey (Matt) Comment of Warrenton, VA Alisha (John) Kennedy of Houston TX, R Blaine (Kally) Sollick of Dayton OH, Thad Sollick, Zayra Ramiez of Enid OK. Great Grandchildren Riley, Lizzie, Seija, Avery, Cecelia and Miriam Gorsline, Joey, Will, Gracie, Tommy, Allison, Rebecca, Able and Jack Bowen, Jason, Wyatt and Henry Watkins, Ben Comment, John, Connor and Evelyn Kennedy, Blaine and Holden Sollick, and Emberli, Exton and Rafe Sollick, one Great Great Grandson Kason, and a sister Shirley (Gene) Anderson of Ulster. Brother-in-law Joe Pedro of Muncy, PA and Betty Pedro of New Albany, PA. Her two cats Pepper and CC.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Helen and Bill VanOrden, son Jeff, her soul mate Sam, Brother-in-laws and sister-in-law Alfred and Loretta Wood, Tony Pedro, and Albert Pedro.
The family will receive friends Sunday December 18 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Maryott-Bowen
Funeral Home, 217 York Avenue, Towanda, Pa. The Funeral will be held on Monday December 19
At 11:00 AM. Interment will be in the Bradford County Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Bradford County Human Society Ulster
Memories and Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfunerhomes.com
