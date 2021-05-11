Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call you took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all ...
Anita R. Moore, 91, of Rome, Pennsylvania, went to her heavenly home on Saturday morning, May 8, 2021.
Anita was born on July 25, 1929 on Harmony Hill, Wysox, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Atla and Eugenia (Werkheiser) Roof. She attended Towanda High School and later attended Ridley Lowell Business school, where she learned the skills to become an administrative assistant. For many years, Anita worked at Sylvania. On July 15, 1950 Anita married Archie J. Moore and together they shared 60 years together until his passing on July 19, 2010.
“And in the end it’s not the years in your life that count; it’s the life in your years.” — A quote from Abraham Lincoln, and one that embodied Anita’s years she spent with us. She always spoke a kind word about everyone, and any person who came to visit never left hungry. She enjoyed entertaining family and having dinner with friends. Upon retirement, Anita and Archie enjoyed wintering in Florida and also camping with family. Anita loved flowers, volunteering, and everyone and everything! She was full of life, love and pride of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Anita will be greatly missed by her children, Debra (Douglas) Hicks of LeRaysville, Pennsylvania and Richard Moore of Rome; daughter-in-law, June Moore of Warren Center; her precious grandchildren, Amanda (Julien) Fey of Ithaca, New York, Michael Strope of Tennessee, Keisha (Shane) Heivly of Montoursville, Pennsylvania, Mindy (George) Emerick of Wellington, Florida and Tyler (Stacey) Moore of Old Forge, Pennsylvania; her great-grandchildren, Elodie and Matéa Fey, Vivian and Lucian Helivly, Gavin and Aidan Emerick, Connor, Kayleigh, and Emily Moore; sister-in-law, Norma Moore; brother-and sister-in-law Bud and Regina Roof.
She was welcomed into heaven by her parents; her husband, Archie J. Moore; a son, James M. Moore; grandsons, Jordan and Jason Moore; sisters, Eunice Eddy, Virginia Eddy, Joyce Mills and Beverly O’Conner; and brothers, Charles Roof and Malcolm Roof.
Abiding with Anita’s wishes there will be no services. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Rome United Methodist Church 986 Main St, Rome, PA 18837 in loving memory of Anita R. Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.