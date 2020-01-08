Anita Sue Selleck Shipman, 50, of Burlington Township, lost her battle to cancer on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Anita was born Dec. 5, 1969 to Fred A. Selleck and Karen (Slater-Selleck) Masteller at Troy Community Hospital, Troy. She was employed at “Moose’s Munchies” in Troy until declining health no longer permitted her to continue. Anita’s Family extends a special thank you to Luann Slater, Lindsey Bagaczyk, Megan Frankenberger and extended co-workers for all their support. Anita was previously employed by the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington and Bishop’s Restaurant in Ulster.
Surviving are her children, Albert Shipman (Alisha Leonard) of Big Pond, Devin Shipman of Ulster; mother, Karen Masteller and stepfather, Charles “Buzz” Masteller Jr. of Ulster; brother, Brian Selleck (Deborah Stanton) of Burlington; her significant other, Dale Chilson of Wysox; step-brothers, Charles “Beaner” Masteller III of Ulster, Brady (Amber) Masteller of West Burlington; step-sister, Amy Vogel of Sayre; step-children, Becca and Rachael Chilson of Rome, Cassidy Chilson (Frank Reams) of Wysox; step-granddaughter, Addison Reams; special former spouse, Michael (Sue) Shipman; several aunts, uncles, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; special cousins, Carla Brimmer of Towanda who was regarded as a sister, Jerry Slater of Ulster and neighbor, Tom Simmons, who were always there for Anita.
Anita was predeceased by her father, Fred A. Selleck on Dec. 16, 1992, and grandparents, George and Marian Slater, Floyd and Marian Selleck. Anita was loved by many and her family offers their greatest appreciation and thanks to her many family members and friends for their acts of kindness and to the Guthrie Cancer Center staff in Sayre.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, with Pastor Gary Zuber officiating. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service Saturday morning at the funeral home.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Guthrie Cancer Center, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840 or the Devin Shipman Continuing Education Fund, in Care of C&N Bank, Troy, PA 16947 in memory of Anita. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
