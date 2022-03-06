Ann L. (Warner) Roy, 52, of Canton, formerly of Bradford Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital with her loving family by her side.
Ann Louise was born in Bradford on September 5, 1969; one of two daughters to the late Lawrence and Nancy (Peterson) Warner. She attended Bradford Central Christian School and was a graduate of the class of 1987. Ann was a member of the Canton Moose Lodge 429. She was employed in earlier years for several car dealerships in upstate New York as their office manager. Most recently, Ann accepted a position as a commercial underwriter for Travelers Insurance in Elmira, N.Y.
She was an avid Harry Potter enthusiast and was able to quote the movies word for word. She enjoyed reading and coloring. Ann’s love for animals was
immense, especially horses and her pet cats & dogs. Her world revolved around family, most of all her grandkids who lovingly called her “GiGi.” She was a very accepting and understanding individual. Because of her caring ways most children and teens alike referred to Ann as their second mother.
Surviving Ann is her daughter; Alexa Roy (Krista Harold) of Canton, sister; Michelle Warner (Don Hewlitt) of Huntsville, Alabama, aunt, Lois (Jim) Barnhart of Mount Jewett, PA., life partner; Roger Wilcox of Canton, grandkids; Bailey, Dilon and Lexi as well as many cousins and dear friends.
Besides her parents Ann was predeceased by her grandparents; Lawrence and Elizabeth (Mack) Warner and Marvin and Mildred (Warfle) Peterson.
Services to honor the life of Ann will be announced at a later date. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers and because of her love for animals, please consider a memorial donation in Ann’s memory to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Ln., P.O. Box A, East Smithfield, Pa 18817.
