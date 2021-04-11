Ann Lee (Bailey) Egli, 77, of Troy, PA passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Michael J. Egli, Sr. The couple married in 1977 and had many happy years together.
Ann was born on October 21, 1943 in Pine City, NY, daughter of the late Lawrence Merle and L. Henrietta “Henny” (McClure) Bailey. She worked as a waitress at The Outside Inn in Canton, PA where she met her husband Mike, she was a weaver for ASL in Troy, she was the proud owner of Ann’s Wood You Believe, and she was an admissions clerk for the Emergency Department of Troy Hospital. Ann was a member of the First Baptist Church of Troy, was a singer in the Christian music group Higher Ground, enjoyed making crafts, word searches and loved spending time with her family and friends.
Ann is survived by her husband Mike, daughter Lisa Deemy (Mollie Eliot) of Strasburg, PA, step son Michael J. Egli, Jr., grandchildren: Jennifer (Noah), Jason, Kelly (Brandi), Keith, Kevin (Kari), Angelia, Zac (Brittany), Lee (Molly), Burgess (Claudia), and Sunshine (Jaeson), along with numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, her son Lawrence Lee, and her great granddaughter Madisyn DePew.
There will be a celebration of Ann’s life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA.
Send condolences at VickeryFH.com.
