Ann M. Robinson, 63, of New Albany, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at UPMC Williamsport surrounded by her loving family. Born September 27, 1958, in Towanda, she was the daughter of George and Nancy (Wilcox) Manuel. She married her high school sweetheart Raymond W. Robinson on August 16, 1975 and shared 47 years of marriage.
Ann was a young, feisty, and vibrant grandmother who was outspoken and strong willed. She was very artistic, and very proud to be the owner and operator of Towne and Country Ceramics. Ann loved her animals, especially her dog Bella. She enjoyed playing bingo and crocheting in her spare time.
Ann is survived by her husband Raymond; two daughters, Heather (Kristopher) Chilson, of New Albany, Tracie (Timothy) Gowin, of Mildred; a sister, two brothers, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by a brother and a son in-law, Harry Auer.
A memorial service in Ann’s honor will be announced at a later date.
In Ann’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation, www.komen.org.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted McCarty/Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.