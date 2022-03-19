Ann Marie Remsnyder O’Conner, 68, of Franklin Township, PA passed away Thursday afternoon, March 17, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Ann was born in Towanda, PA on August 19, 1953, the daughter of Albert Orris Remsnyder and Margaret Minnie Gordon Remsnyder. She was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1971. Ann was formerly employed by Memorial Hospital and E.I. DuPont in Towanda. She was a member of the Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 Auxiliary. Ann is survived by her sister, Barbara “Barb” Davidson of Ulster, her aunts, Ruth Harrington of Moraga, CA, and Margaret Gordon of Wysox, PA as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, Gary Norman O’Conner on May 17, 2021, her mother, Margaret Remsnyder on January 30, 1987, and father, Albert Remsnyder on March 18, 2004.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
