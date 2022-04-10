On the afternoon of Thursday, April 7th, 2022, Ann Ruth (Konyk) Dorsey of Canton passed away peacefully at her son’s residence in Bath, NY where she had been recently residing. She was 88 years of age. Born January 26th, 1934 in Sellersville, Pa., she was the daughter of Alex and Josephine (Karnoc) Konyk. Ann enjoyed gardening, oil painting and quilting, and she had made quilts for each member of her family as well as many that were raffled off. . She was also a talented seamstress who made many of her own articles of clothing. She also had a talent for carpentry and built the shed in her back yard. Ann was civic minded and served her community as a member of the elections board, as Ward Township tax collector, judge of elections, inspector of elections and Republican committee person. Ann also walked very closely with the Lord. She was a devout Roman Catholic and a member of St.Mary’s/Holy Child parish in Blossburg, where she served as Sunday School teacher and as a member of the Good Samaritans, helping the elderly with meals and house cleaning. She was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Joseph’s church in Morris Run.
Ann is survived by her son Kent Longacre of Bath, NY, daughter Desiree (& Alan) Bleam of Doylestown, Pa, brother William Konyk, grandchildren Tamara Condelaria, Michael Holosonback, Justin (& Brooke) Longacre and Tina (& Steven) Brown, as well as five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Donald Dorsey, daughter-in-law Rhonda Longacre sister Phyllis Linke and brothers George, Nick, John and Walter Konyk. Visitation will be 9 to 10 AM Monday, April 18th, 2022 at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, Inc., 94 N. Center Street, Canton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 AM at St Mary’s / Holy Child Catholic Church. Blossburg, with Rev. Bryan Wright , celebrant. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. The family will provide the flowers, and suggests that contributions in Ann’s memory be directed to The Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, North American Headquarters, 450 Venard Road, South Abington Twp, Pa., 18411. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
