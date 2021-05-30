Anna J. Meas, 82, of New Albany passed away peacefully on Friday evening, May 28, 2021 at the Darway Elder Care and Rehab in Estella, after residing there for seven years.
Anna was born on Aug. 11, 1938 in Sayre Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Fred Arey and Rachel Manahan. Growing up around the Wyalusing area, she attended Wyalusing High School and graduated with the class of 1956. After being employed at Reinvalt in New Albany, Anna took a job working as a machine operator for Arrow United and remained there for 31 years until her retirement in 2001. On April 1, 1983, she was married to her husband, Paul Meas.
She was a former member of the Sheet Metal Workers International Union and, in her free time, loved watching birds, adoring flowers, and adding to her doll collection.
Besides her husband, Paul, Anna is survived by her two sister-in-laws, Barb Arey of Wyalusing, PA and Dorcus Arey of Tupper Lake, NY as well as many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Evelyn Matlack, Alice Armitage, and Louise Ross; and 5 brothers, Paul Arey, Kenneth Arey, Edward Arey, Henry Arey, and James Arey.
A private graveside service will be held for Anna at the Wyalusing Boro Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bradford County Humane Society at Route 220 PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 or to the New Albany Fire Company at 134 Main Street, New Albany, PA 18833.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
