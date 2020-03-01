Anna Mary Heller, 81, of Canton, went home to her Lord and Savior, early Friday morning, Feb. 28, 2020 at home, while surrounded by her loving family.
Anna Mary was born July 10, 1938 in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Clarence and Anna (Snavely) Heller. On Sept.7, 1957, she married the love of her life, Donald Heller. In 1966 Anna and Donald moved from Lancaster to Granville Township in Bradford County to pursue their dream of acquiring a family farm. In the same year, they established Le-Can-Ville Farms, where they raised three sons as well as seeing to the daily operations of the dairy farm and field work.
Anna Mary was a very hard worker and always persevered to do what she could for herself and others. Her greatest accomplishment was the love she shared with her Lord, family and home. She will be remembered as a wonderful and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Anna was active in St. John’s Methodist Church in Grover, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and sang in the church’s choir. She was a talented cook and baker, always eager to help with church functions, especially the many meals they held throughout the years.
Besides her parents, Anna is predeceased by a sister, Esther Heller; a brother, Clarence (Lois) Heller; sister-in-law, Lorraine Petersheim; brother-in-law, Gerald Heller; and a nephew, Bruce Heller.
Surviving is her husband of 62 cherished years, Donnie Heller; sons, Doug (Karen) Heller of Canton, Darrell (Lynn) Heller of Lenexa, Kansas, Dwight (Heather) Heller of Hughesville; grandchildren, Jamie (Justin) Peevy, Brock (Shannon) Heller, Jessica (Bret) Lentz, Mitchell (Savannah) Heller, Connor, Brody and Caleb Heller; great-grandchildren, Mason and Emery Peevy, Tenly and Beckham Heller and Sawyer Lentz; sister, Marion Hallman of Florida; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Walter Portersheim, Ruthie (Irvine) Blank, Shirley (Wilmer) Musser, Irvin (Chris) Heller, Linda Heller, Harry (Michelle) Heller, James (Carol) Heller and Warren (Chris) Heller, all of Lancaster; special nieces and nephews, Darlene Harnely, Colleen Kunkle, Scott Hampton and Lindy Smith.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 5, at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. The funeral service and celebration of Anna Mary’s life will be 11 a.m., Friday, with a visitation one-hour prior from 10-11 a.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Grover. Burial will follow in Beech Flats Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider a memorial donation in Mrs. Heller’s name to St. John’s United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 313, Canton, PA 17724. Memories and condolence may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
