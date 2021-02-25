Anna Troise “Ann” Ward, 89, of 564 Harry Pipher Road, Towanda, PA, Sheshequin Township, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Anna was born in New York City, NY on Sept. 15, 1931, a daughter of Carmine Troise and Carmella Cristiano Troise.
On Aug. 21, 1955, she married Donald Gene Ward at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church in Little Italy, NY. Ann was employed by the Marcal Paper Company in Elmwood Park, NJ for a number of years. In 1989, Anna and Donald and moved to Bradford County, PA to make their home.
Ann was later employed by the law office of Attorney Frank J. Niemiec in Towanda for 10 years until her retirement. Ann enjoyed sewing and knitting.
Her family includes five children; Keith Charles Ward (Bonnie) of Oakridge, NJ, Kevin Scott (Dianne) Ward of Towanda, Scott Edward Ward of Towanda, Deborah Ann Kearns and fiancé Dave of Muncy Valley, PA, Amy Kathleen (Ian) Roberts of Roaring Branch, PA, 10 grandchildren, Deven, Jacqualine, James, Jessica, Keith Jr., Kara, Kaitlin, Michael, Megan and Skyler, 8 great grandchildren, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Donna (Howard) Larkins, of Portland, OH, Barbara (Ronald) Miller of Florida, Shirley (Fred) Rose of Ohio, Charleen (Dave) Garver of Fort Wayne, IN as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Anna was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Donald Gene Ward on March 14, 2018, and her brother, Louis N. Troise.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m.
at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Towanda officiating. Burial will follow in the Towner Hill Cemetery, Rome Township, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.