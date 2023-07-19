ANNE C. “KAY” COLLINS
On the afternoon of Saturday, July 15th, 2023 Anne Carolyn “Kay” Collins passed away quietly in Maryland following a debilitating illness. She was 84 years of age.
Born December 27, 1938 in Canton, PA, she was the daughter of R. Carroll and Fern VanNoy. She graduated Canton Area High School with the class of 1956 where she met Mike Collins.
She was married to J. Michael Collins, and together they raised two sons.
Kay worked at Troy Engine in Troy, also for Donna Good at the Sears Catalog Store and in the Law Office of Patrick Berrett Esq. after raising her two boys.
Kay was a communicant of St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church and attended regularly for as long as her health permitted. She also lived her faith outside of church as well as in. Soft-spoken and with a warm smile, Kay went through life with a positive attitude and a helping hand for those in need. She enjoyed whiskey and chocolate ice-cream, she and Mike playing cards with Donna and Dean Good, hanging out at Tilley’s on Saturday evenings, and especially running “Camp Collins” for her grandchildren every Summer.
She is survived by a son Douglas (& Tianne) Collins of Sykesville, MD, brother-in-law Thomas Collins and Nina Miller of Canton, sister-in-law Susan (& Dan) Nowak of Mansfield and grandchildren Carisa Collins (& Lucas Ziems) of Morgantown, WVA and Dylan Collins of Sykesville, MD and great-granddaughter Mariah Ziems along with several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours to be held Saturday, July 22 from 8:30 to 10:30 AM at Morse & Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center St., Canton, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary, led by the Rev. Joseph Kutch, during the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial is to be celebrated by Father Kutch at 11 AM at St. Michael’s Church. Interment will follow in Windfall Cemetery.
The family will provide the flowers and asks that you please consider a gift to the Alzheimer’s Association.(morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
