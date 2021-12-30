Anne Marian Ivory Korfmann, age 77, beloved wife, mother, Grannie, and friend, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
She was born on October 31, 1944 in Bronx, NY to Raymond and Sarah Kilbride Ivory. On November 7, 1964 she married Robert Graham Korfmann in College Point, NY and the recently celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Anne was very active with the Spring Hill United Methodist Women for 50 years. She was also a devoted member of the Eastern Star. Anne welcomed all in her home with open arms and was always extending her family to include all. Friends who have become family are too numerous to list. She was loved by all who truly knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Robert G. Korfmann of Wyalusing, PA; her sons, Robert J. Korfmann (Dorothy) of Dingmans Ferry, PA and Karl M. Korfmann (Amanda) of Warwick, NY; her daughter, Catherine Belcher (Jack) of Dushore, PA; her sister and best friend, Rita Conner of Middleton, PA; her brother-in-law, Arthur Korfmann (Heddy); her grandchildren, Ryan Grinde (Val), Rochelle Benjamin (Matt Lee), Sarah-Anne Rockefeller (David), Robert James Korfmann, Jr., Haley Marie Korfmann, Murphy Korfmann, Graham Korfmann, Dallas Saxon (Emily Dunn), Caitlinn Belcher, and Caleb Belcher. Anne is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Lucas Vincent, Cassadee and Cayden Benjamin, Bristol Anne Rockefeller, Caroline, Jackson, Jeremiah and Sammy Belcher; her special nieces, Patty Ivory and Barbara Smetana; her nephew Eddie Swislosky; her special friends, Missy Latini, Jeanne Fiske, and Lynette Walters; her caretaker, Kristina Watkins, who is now a part of the family; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Anne is preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, Elmer and Alice Korfmann; her brothers, Robert Ivory (d. November 2021) and George Ivory (d. November 2018); her sister, Mary Walsh (d. September 2002); her son, William Charles Korfmann (d. January 8, 1970); and her special friend, James Norconk.
Private services will be held on a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne’s name to the Spring Hill United Methodist Church, PO Box 155, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Arrangements were made with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
