Mrs. Anne Pawlak Elchak, a longtime resident of Monroeton, PA, passed away on Friday morning, October 29, 2021, at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Personal Care Home in Towanda, PA. Anne was 106 years old.
Anne was born in Plains Township, near Wilkes-Barre, PA, on April 20, 1915, a daughter of the late John & Eva Pawlak. She grew up in Lopez where Mr. Pawlak moved to work as a coal miner. After completing school in Lopez, she worked as a seamstress for Smith’s pajama factory in Lopez. She moved to New York City, where she lived with her sister Mary, and continued to work as a seamstress. She returned to Lopez to work and help the family while her father recovered from an illness. She met the love of her life, Michael Elchak, in Lopez and they married in 1942 while he was on a furlough from the Army Air Corps during WWII. They moved to Monroeton after Michael completed college after the war. They enjoyed a happy and long marriage filled with love that lasted over 62 years.
Anne enjoyed sewing, quilting and making rugs using a loom passed down to her from her mother. She canned the many fruits and vegetables from the family property in Monroeton. She baked the best apple pie! She shared her husband’s love of the outdoors and enjoyed going on family picnics, swimming and ice skating. She was a Towanda High School sports fan throughout her children’s teen years and remained an avid Penn State football fan until her death. Anne’s greatest joy was time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her secret to longevity was to be positive about life and keep active. She will be remembered as a kind and giving person who will be missed by all who knew her.
Anne is survived by her daughter Denise Widener, son Terrence and wife Roberta Elchak, grandson Benjamin and wife Kelly Widener, grandson Jonathan and wife Sarah Widener, grandson Andrew and wife Sandy Widener, and great grandchildren: Michael, Connor, Addison, Riley and Samuel.
She was predeceased by her husband, Michael, by son, Phillip Elchak, by brothers: John Pawlak and William J. Pawlak, and by sisters: Mary Seeman and Dolores Mattichak.
Burial Service will be held on Friday, November 5th, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Church, in Lopez, with Father Dennis Hendershot, presiding. Interment will follow in St. Vladimir’s Cemetery, Lopez, PA.
Family and friends may call on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St, Dushore, PA, from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to St. Vladimir’s Church, PO Box 211, Lopez, PA 18628 or the charity of your choice in Anne’s memory.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
