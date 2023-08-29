Annette M. Ryan, age 81, of New Albany, PA, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 25, 2023, at her home.
Nan, as she was known by her family and friends, was born on May 6, 1942, in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late Duncan and Anna Marie (Benzenhofer) Russell. She graduated from Mastbaum High School in Philadelphia in 1960. She married her first husband, Robert Laukaitis and would soon welcome a daughter, Sheree Ann. They moved to Dushore in 1964 and then welcomed a son, Robert John. Nan and Robert later divorced, and she then married Frank T. Ryan on July3, 1976, and they enjoyed 30 years of marriage before Frank’s passing in September of 2006.
One to never sit still, Nan held many different jobs throughout her lifetime, including the Pajama Factory in Dushore and then worked for First Fidelity Bank in Philadelphia. She also worked at C&N Bank and owned and operated the Shady Nook Restaurant in New Albany for many years. Later in life, she babysat her granddaughters and other local children before becoming a caregiver and housekeeper. Always thinking of other people, she was still working as a caregiver up until her passing.
Throughout her life, she actively volunteered her time with the VFW Post #384 New Albany and the New Albany Volunteer Fire Dept.
She was well-known for helping the fire company during their Halloween Haunted Hayrides and plays. She had a passion for baking cakes, and baked cakes for her family and friends. Nan had a particular fondness for playing bingo and scratch-off tickets, however her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Nan was full of life and energy and will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving:
Daughter and son-in-law:
Sheree and Randy Wilcox New Albany, PA
Son and daughter-in-law:
Robert and Debra Laukaitis Jr. Forsyth, GA
Grandchildren:
Stacey and Dan Swanson New Albany, PA
Jamie Wilcox and Colby Ozgo Plains, PA
Ethan Laukaitis Forsyth, GA
Evan Laukaitis Forsyth, GA
Eliot Laukaitis Forsyth, GA
Great granddaughter:
Elle Annette Swanson New Albany, PA
Sisters:
Donna and Ron Hill New Albany, PA
Debra and the late Timothy Schultz Lancaster, PA
Denise Russell and John Ruppert Merchantville, NJ
Brother:
Randy Russell New Albany, PA
She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Aside from her parents and husband, she was predeceased by an infant daughter Doreen, a brother Scott Russell, a niece Janine Hill, and a nephew Randy Russell Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 12:00 P.M. at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614 with Austen A. McGee, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Basil’s Cemetery, Dushore, PA.
Friends and family may call on Friday morning, September 1, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. until the start of the service at 12:00 P.M. in the Homer Funeral Home, Dushore, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Albany Volunteer Fire Dept., 134 Main Street, New Albany, PA 18833 in loving memory of Annette M. Ryan.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
