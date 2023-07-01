Annie B. Feusner, 90, of Rome, PA, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2023, at the Skilled Nursing Unit at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.
Annie was born on August 15, 1932 to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Alexander) Barndt in New Britain Township (Bucks County), PA. She graduated from Hilltown High School in 1950.
On April 11, 1953 Annie married George Feusner and they made their new home in Lansdale, PA. In March of 1958 they purchased their farm in Orwell Township and together they raised four children, Mary, Richard, Margaret (Peggy) and Debra.
In her younger years Annie was a devoted farm wife and mother. She was a great cook and a meticulous bookkeeper for the farm. She and George started a raw milk business and sold milk straight from the bulk tank to their customers. She later worked as a bookkeeper for many area dress factories and then for DuPont in Towanda until her retirement. She also enjoyed every moment she could with her beloved grandchildren Rachel Bone, Nathan Chilson and Emily Chilson.
Annie was a woman of strong faith and a devoted member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Towanda. She loved her God, her church and her church family. She and George served as treasurers for the church for many years and Annie was also the treasurer for the church’s Vesper Guild for many years.
She was also a member of the Vigilante Engine (Fire) Company Auxiliary of Rome.
She is survived by her children, Mary Feusner, Richard Feusner, Margaret Bone, and Debra (Brian) Chilson; her grandchildren, Rachel (Michael), Nate (Miranda), and Emily; great granddaughter, Lucy; siblings, Ruth Longacre and Joseph (Susan) Barndt; sister-in-law Jean Feusner; and many nieces and nephews.
Annie was preceded in death by her husband George (1997); infant daughter Joanne; her parents Joseph and Dorothy Barndt; sister Dorothy Beal; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jacob and Clara Feusner, John and Claudia Feusner, Ernie Feusner, James and Florence Maiorano, Frank Hatler, Robert Beal; and son-in law Ray Bone.
The family would like to thank all of Annie’s caretakers over the years when she was still at home: Debra Arnold, Sue Giordano, Nancy Rockwell, Tonya Elliott and Miranda Chilson. They also wish to extend many thanks to the staff members of the Skilled Nursing Unit at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital for the excellent care of her while she was a resident.
Visitation will be Thursday July 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Towanda. Services will follow at 12:00 PM with the Reverend Jira Albers presiding. Burial will follow the services in the Rome Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 908 South Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848 or the Vigilante Engine Company, 958 Main Street, Rome, PA 18837 in her name.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.