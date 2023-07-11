Anthony James Bellanca, 76, was called home to the Lord the morning of July 8, 2023, after a period of declining health. He was a resident of the Guthrie Memorial Skilled Nursing Unit in Towanda, PA.
Anthony was born on April 23, 1947, to Cataldo and Antoinette Bellanca in Pittston, PA. He was a standout athlete at Pittston High School where the locals knew him as “Bobo.” He went on to play college basketball and baseball for Kings College. After graduating in 1968, he accepted a teaching job with the Towanda Area School District where he also coached football, basketball, and golf throughout his tenure. He proudly served in many union roles with the Towanda Area Education Association and was known for his fierce spirit of negotiating. He was also a lifetime member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association.
After retiring from teaching, he worked briefly at Red Rock Job Corps in Lopez, PA as a residential advisor before moving to Jamestown, NY where he made good use of his Master’s Degree from the University of Scranton. He was employed by the Chatauqua Alcohol and Substance Abuse Counsel as an educator and program director. He also served on the New York Council for Problem Gambling.
Tony was a former member of the Towanda Country Club and enjoyed playing golf when his health permitted. Back in the day, he played in the modified softball league in Monroeton, bowled in the Kegler’s League at Starlight Lanes, and shot darts and pool in local leagues. He was an avid sports fan, traveling to high school and college games near and far with family and friends. He was an avid reader and enjoyed playing games on his phone.
Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Deborah (James) Philippi of Rome, PA and his grandson who brought him the greatest joy, Michael Wallitsch of Easton, PA. He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Cataldo Jr. (Rosalie) Bellanca of Pittston PA, brother-in-law, Jimmy Bone of West Pittston, nieces and their spouses, Dr. Christie (Justin) Lambert of Duryea and Teresa (Tom) Myers of Orlando, FL, nephews, Charles (Anita) Cumbo, Orlando, FL and Dr. Michael Bone (Conchetta Martorella) Mount Pocono, PA , several great nephews and great nieces, many Italian cousins, a loving Philippi step-family, and his ex-wife and dear friend, Catherine Bellanca of Towanda, PA. He is also survived by his special recovery families in Towanda, PA and Jamestown, NY.
Tony was predeceased in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Carol (Charles) Cumbo of Orlando, FL, sister, Tina Bone of West Pittston, PA, nephew, David Cumbo of Orlando, FL, niece-in-law, Dr. Lorraine Hammel of Mt. Pocono PA, and his best buddy and granddog, Cash.
The family will receive family and friends at 11am on Saturday, July 15th at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Towanda. A funeral and luncheon will follow at noon with Pastor Jira Albers officiating. Because Tony was determined to keep his teaching legacy alive, he selflessly donated his body to Humanity Gifts Registry in Philadelphia to assist in the education of future health care professionals. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Towanda Area School District Foundation c/o Brian Driscoll, 410 State Street, Towanda, PA, 18848 or Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 908 Main Street, Towanda, PA, 18848. Arrangements are being made under the direction of Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA.
