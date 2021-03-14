Anthony P. DeFelice, 60, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at his residence in Canton Township with his loving family by his side. Anthony Paul was born September 24, 1960 in Dover, New Jersey to the late Joseph A. and Jeanette DeFelice. On April 8, 1995 he married Bonnie and together have shared 25 years of marriage. Tony was employed in construction for various companies throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania until his retirement. He attended the East Canton United Methodist Church and was a former member of the Stanhope United Methodist Church in Stanhope, New Jersey. As a young man, Anthony was raised and baptized in the Catholic faith.
Anthony was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed every aspect of the outdoors. He liked fishing and was an avid gardener, growing many bountiful vegetables. Anthony was a talented cook and whether inside or out barbequing he made sure no one left hungry. Most important, were the memorable times spent with his family, which he loved with all his heart.
Surviving Anthony are his wife, Bonnie of Canton, children; Joseph DeFelice of Orlando, FL, Stephanie (Randy) Eddy of Lowman, NY, Jennifer and Melissa DeFelice of Canton, sisters; Bernadette (Dominick) Russo of Netcong, NJ and Geraldine DeFelice of Budd Lake, NJ., aunt; Theresa LaBell of Netcong, NJ, uncle; Wesley Griffiths of Andover, NJ., grandchildren; Anthony, Lorenzo, Kyla, Rylee, Reagan and Baby Eddy to be, several nieces, nephews and cousins, special friends; Wendy and Grayl Johnson of New Albany.
Anthony was predeceased by his parents; Joseph A. on Feb. 9, 2003 and Jeanette E. on Nov. 23, 2020.
A memorial service to honor Anthony’s life will be held in the East Canton United Methodist Church and will be announced at a later date. Burial will be at the Stanhope Cemetery in Stanhope, NJ at the convenience of the family.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.