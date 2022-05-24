Anthony Stewart Turner, also known as “Tony THE Turner”, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 22, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
Tony was born in Sayre, PA, on January 11, 1941. He was the son of the late LaVerne C. and Velma E. Sweet Turner. He attended grade school in the one room school house in Sugar Run and went to middle school in Camptown and graduated from the Wyalusing High School in 1959.
On August 30, 1959, he married his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, Sally Keeney Turner. The newlyweds moved to Burbank, California and raised two daughters along with fostering several children during their life there. He worked at Fiber Resin in Burbank, CA, making boats and water fountains and also at General Controls. He worked at the City of Burbank for 27 years until his retirement. He also had a second job as a donut maker to help with his daughter’s college expenses.
He was on the board of Senior Citizens Sunset Haven and Chinos Childrens Home. Tony was a faithful member of the Glendale Church of Christ which he became a deacon and an elder.
While living in California he would take his family on monthly fishing and camping trips because he was an avid outdoorsman and told his children that life was “too short to not take the time to get out and enjoy each other.” He would travel back to PA during deer hunting season for his love of hunting. His plan was to move back to PA when he retired to be with his parents while they were still healthy. His goals were to be a fireman and when he got old enough to look the part be Santa Claus (which he did a wonderful job at).
Tony and Sally moved back to Pennsylvania in 1986 where they enjoyed being with family and friends. He also became an advocate for the ARCC and a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He worked for Future Equipment and The Great Outdoors being a small engines mechanic. He was a member of Wilmot Fire Company for 35 years.
Tony is survived by his beloved wife, Sally of 61 years. His two daughters and son-in-law: Sue L. Turner of Quicks Bend, PA, and Yvonne E. (Dean) Johnson of Sugar Hill, PA. His grandchildren: Mollie R. (Ted) Robbins of Los Angeles, CA, Blake A. Dondick of Belair, CA, Aubrey R. Dondick of Corvallis, OR, Jake D. Johnson of Sugar Hill, PA, and Cameron S. Turner of Quicks Bend, PA. His two great-grandchildren Jaxxon and Bryce Robbins, of CA. His brother Arden L. Turner of Quicks Bend, PA, and his sister and brother-in-law, Flora L. (Don) Johnson of Quicks Bend, PA.
Besides his parents, Tony was predeceased by his adopted son Paul A. Turner, brother Everett Turner, sister Connie Turner Barzona, sister-in-law Andrea H. Turner. He was also predeceased by his father-in-law, Burton Keeney, mother-in-law, Helen (Sue) Keeney, and brother-in-law Mac Keeney.
Tony enjoyed life to the fullest and conversing with everyone and anyone he met along the way. He was a hugger and a good one. His sense of humor was infectious and he was a devoted family man. He will be truly missed and forever in our hearts and memories.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM from the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with the Rev. Dr. Barry R. Ballard and Rev. Dr. Karen Ballard co-officiating. Interment will follow in the Bradford County Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be, Dean Johnson, Don Johnson, Cameron Turner, Jake Johnson, David Neuber, and Nathan Stoddard.
Family and friends may call on Friday morning, May 27, 2022, from 9:00 AM until the start of the service at 11:00 AM at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilmot Fire Co., PO Box 798, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
