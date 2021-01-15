Jan 9th, 2021, a cease fire was called on the range of an extraordinary man. Anthony “Tony” Patti, completed his earthly journey, and moved on in search of new frontiers, greater mountain valleys, and more plentiful game. Born October 13th, 1948 in Wilson, Northampton County, PA, son of Thomas and Mary Grace Sattosanti Patti. He is survived by two sons, Thomas and Sean, sister, Ann Marie, two grandchildren, Caitlyn and Vanessa, two great grandchildren, and his best friend and partner, Debbie Horner.
In typical Anthony fashion, he was well prepared for this event, and wrote his own obituary, however, it is currently locked on his computer, we hope this version will suffice until we access and publish his own account of a life well lived.
Anthony owned and operated PGS gunsmithing services on Route 467 in Bradford County, PA where he built custom rifles, and shotguns, and operated a shooting range, a popular spot for locals sighting in their firearms for deer season. The shop operated from 1990 until his death and was featured twice on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life.
Anthony was a man of many talents, and much expertise, he wore many hats, literally and figuratively. An army vet, auto mechanic, police officer, bus company owner, musician, rock band manager, custom gun maker, antique appraiser, cigar aficionado, book collector, and master outdoorsman, were some of his many titles, but he will be best remembered as a friend and father. For most, Anthony was the person they called with questions ranging from vintage shotguns, to how to string a guitar, or where to source a M249 Saw Machine Gun Scraper Tool. A renowned intellectual, some might say he knew it all, and they might be right, but he truly enjoyed learning, and sharing his knowledge with anyone willing to listen. Whether at the shop, at the school, on the phone, or at the Bradford County Youth Hunter Education Center, he was most comfortable with an audience yearning for knowledge.
We will remember Anthony, cigar in hand, paging through the latest guns and ammo catalog, on his porch, overlooking his property and range, next to his best friends, Maya the lab, Coco the shepherd, and his loving girlfriend, Debbie.
Join us for a tribute to Anthony Patti, Sunday, January 24th, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Rome Youth Hunter Education Clubhouse, Route 187, Rome, PA and as he would surely say, “Save your donations for ammo and a water filter, you’re going to need them”, because the times, they are a changing.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.