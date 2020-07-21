Anthony “Tony” A. Szlasa III, age 68, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania.
Tony was born on March 14, 1952 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the son of the late Anthony A. and Grace Wauters Szlasa Jr.
He was employed for many years with Kecks’ Food Service and wore many hats. He was a forklift operator, a shipping coordinator, and worked in the stock room.
Tony grew up attending the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. He was an avid reader and loved to garden. He also enjoyed watching cycling, baseball, football and listening to the radio.
In a time of need, he was constantly dependable and selfless. He always was a devoted and faithful husband, to his wife of 25 years, Tammy Sue Gardner Szlasa.
Besides his wife he is survived by his siblings, Joseph Szlasa of Tampa, Florida, Bernadette Cole (Edward) of Elmira, New York, and William Szlasa of Binghamton, New York; his in-laws, N. Carol and Jacob Beatty, Sr. of Milan, Pennsylvania; his sister-in-law, Judy Gardner of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, Jacob Beatty Jr. of Milan, Pennsylvania; special friends, David and Faith Jaynes, Ava and Rick Tunnicliff, and Tim and Leslie Jayne; as well as many nieces and nephews. Beside his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Frances Szlasa; his father-in-law, David Eugene Gardner; sister-in-law, Linda Gardner; and his special aunt, Sister Mary Olivia Szlasa.
A celebration of life will be held for Tony beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at his sister-in-law Judy Gardner’s house, 791 Twin Cuts Road, Wyalusing, Pennsylvania.
Memorial donations may be made in Tony’s name to the Bradford County Library, 16093 US-6, Troy, PA 16947.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
