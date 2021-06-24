Ardith C. (Mickley) Harkness, 77, of East Smithfield, PA passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital due to an ongoing illness. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma, aunt, and GiGi.
Ardith was born on July 25, 1943 in Elkland, PA, daughter of the late Cleon and Minnie (Krise) Mickley. Shortly after her birth Ardith’s family moved to Fassett, PA where she lived till she was married to her high school sweetheart Lyle Harkness. The couple moved and planted roots on their family farm in East Smithfield where they’ve spent many happy years together. As a mother of 3 boys, Ardith was completely devoted to her family and watching her sons grow. As a mother and farm wife she joined many clubs and associations including Quilt Club, East Smithfield Ambulance and Fire Department where she belonged for over 30 years, and was a long time member of the Big Pond United Methodist Church where she’ll be remembered as having the biggest heart and soul. Ardith loved cooking and baking (her sugar cookies will always be remembered), she would spend countless hours preparing meals not only for just every day meals, but all holidays. Her grandchildren will all say they will miss her sugar cookies, warm hugs, and hellos.
Ardith is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Lyle, her sons: Shawn (Vickie) Harkness, Craig (Jeanne Young) Harkness, and Lyle “Ryan” (Cheri-Ann) Harkness, grandchildren Taren (Samantha Chamberlain) Harkness, Colton (Kati-Lynn Rider) Harkness, Mariah (Derek Miller) Harkness, Cathrine Harkness, and Ethan Harkness, sister Darene (Mickley) Reiff, several great grandchildren, her brothers and sisters-in-law Bruce and Sarita Harkness and Vaughn and Kathy Harkness, and her angel Toni Mickley.
Ardith was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws Harry and Mary (Fleming) Harkness, her brother-in-law William Reiff and grandchildren Crystaline Lenox-Harkness and Miriah Wells Harkness. May her beautiful soul be at rest
Ardith’s family is planning to celebrate her life at a later date. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been trusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ardith’s memory to the Big Pond United Methodist Church c/o Judy Hulslander 5711 Springfield Road, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
