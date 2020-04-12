Ariah Mae Lei Cook, age 6, of Ulster, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home, with friends and family present, on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born on Aug. 15, 2013 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre to Stacy McConnell-Owens and Steven Cook.
Ariah was in first grade at SRU Elementary in Athens, Pennsylvania. She enjoyed playing with her sister Seleen as well as, riding four-wheeler, swimming, playing on the playground, meeting new people, singing, dancing, and attending church.
Ariah is survived by her mother, Stacy; father, Steven; sister, Seleen; grandparents, Nancy and Rodney McConnell, Alice Peterson and Rick Cook; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friend (aka husband) Bryler.
Ariah is predeceased by her grandfather, Ralph Kittle; great-grandfather, Jimmy Miller; great-grandparents, Gertrude and Albey Braster; and most recently her cousin, Dennis Ray Gee Jr.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the entire community, the Athens School District, the Oncology Department, Ana of Guthrie Hospice, and Denny Thomas of Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service for their tremendous support.
Arrangements has been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pennsylvania. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.