Arlene Marie Cole Lantz, 73, of 605 Second St., Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home Saturday evening, Feb. 15, 2020, following an extended illness.
Arlene was born at Mills Hospital in Towanda on Nov. 19, 1946, the daughter of Harold and Betty Yates Cole.
Arlene was employed in the cafeteria of Sylvania Electric in Towanda for 20 years. She baked cakes for all occasions from her home for many years and was known locally as the “Cake Lady.” In early years, Arlene was an avid bowler, participating in the Towanda area bowling leagues. She enjoyed gardening and playing bingo.
Arlene is survived by her husband, William T. Lantz; children, Linda J. (Brian) Kobbe of Monroeton, Tracy W. (Tim) Lantz of State College, Pennsylvania, Brian W. (Jessica) Lantz of Towanda; grandchildren, Leslie (Ronnie) Burlingame, Nick Lantz, Joshua Thiem, Jessica Benson, Zachery Lantz, Jared Lantz and Megan Lantz; six great-grandchildren; brother, Harold (Mary) Cole Jr. of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania; sister, Barbara (Bill) Gerould of Stevensville, Pennsylvania; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Arlene was predeceased by her sister, Linda Cranmer.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.