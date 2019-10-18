Surrounded by those who meant the world to him, Arnold A. “Huck” Berger, 63, of Litchfield, (Athens) passed away on Tuesday evening, Oct. 15, 2019 following a courageous battle with ALS. Arnold was born on July 17, 1956 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey a son of Carl and Ruth A. (Wolfe) Berger.
“Huck” as he was affectionately known by his family and friends always carried a smile and a hug for all those that he would meet. His happy go lucky attitude and his smile would brighten anyone’s day. He treasured his family, spending time cheering his grandchildren on at their sporting events, hunting and fishing.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Kathryn L. Berger; his children, Michele L. Berger (Keon), Arnold “BJ” A. Berger, Jr., (Debra); his step-children, River Payne, Jenny Payne (Bob), Ellie Briggs (Roger), Carrie Pollak (John), Beth Young (Dave); 19 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his siblings, Joyce “Sue” Hawk, Carl “Pete” Berger, Donald “Don” Berger, Floyd Berger, Norma McQuaid, Russell “Rusty” Berger, Betty Wasser, David Berger and Terry Berger; his mother-in-law, Charlotte Fulbrook; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and their families also survive. “Huck” was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Ruth Berger; his first wife, Shirley Berger and the mother of his children; and a brother, Harold “Bo” Berger.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation from 11 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of his life will follow at 2 p.m. with his uncle, Alfred Berger, officiating. Huck will be laid to rest at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Pequest Union Cemetery, Great Meadows, New Jersey. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd,. Towanda, PA 18848 (https://www.guthrie.org/hospice) or the ALS of Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19902 (alsassoc@alsphiladelphia.org) in loving memory of Arnold A. Berger.
