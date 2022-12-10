Arthur “Art” LeRoy Dawes Jr. 73, of Ulster, PA passed away Wednesday evening, December 7, 2022, at his home following declining health. Arthur was born in Sommerville, NJ on July 8, 1949, the son of the late Arthur LeRoy Dawes Sr. and Helen Rhine Dawes. Art grew up in the Lock Haven, PA area and was a graduate of Lock Haven High School. In early years, Art worked as a stone mason and was later employed by Champion Parts Rebuilders in Beech Creek, PA. He retired from First Quality in McElhattan, PA in 2011. In earlier years, Art enjoyed bowling, having participated on several bowling leagues, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed woodworking, crafting furniture pieces for his home and baking for which his specialty was making peanut brittle and cookies which were enjoyed by all.
Art is survived by his wife, Catherine R. Dawes, sons, Arthur L. Dawes III (Wendi), and Christopher J. Dawes, stepson, Michael McCool, stepdaughter, Heather Franz (Adam), 2 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, brother, James Dawes, sisters, Beverly Richardson (Dennis), Beulah Auman (Thomas), and Helen Baney as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Ernest and Geneva Dawes, sister-in-law, Letha Dawes, brother-in-law, William Baney, and a step grandchild.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Ulster United Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster, PA with Pastor Thomas Harmic officiating. The family suggests that contributions please be directed to Trinity Charge, P.O. Box 105, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Arthur LeRoy Dawes Jr. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com
