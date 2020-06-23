Arthur “Art” Raymond Chilson, age 57, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Art was born on Jan. 12, 1963 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Francis Allen Chilson (d. July 28, 2003) and Ruth M. Rought Chilson (d. May 23, 2002). He was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1986.
He had been employed as a logger with Donnie Baker Logging for many years, as well as Nickeson Logging. Art was most currently with Bob Van De Mark Logging.
Art enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially his favorite driver, Dale Jarrett. He took great pleasure in hunting and fishing. He was well known as a jokester and liked to pull pranks on his friends and family. He loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his neighbor, Ray Peterson.
Art is survived by his siblings, Marie Howe and her husband, Sam, of Forty Fort, Pennsylvania, Deborah Fenton and her husband, Todd, of Monroeton, Pennsylvania, Sophia Chilson of New York, Francis Chilson of New York, Betty Chilson of Sayre, Pennsylvania, and Robert Chilson of Towanda, Pennsylvania; his half-brother, Tracy Chilson of Monroeton, Pennsylvania; his special nieces and nephews, Kristen Bell, Jamie Linski, Nicole Cassellbury, and Derek Fassett; as well as many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents, his special nephew, Mark Bell, preceded him in death.
A visitation for Art will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. Interment will take place at a later date at the Camptown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor directly to Sheldon Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 370, Wyalusing, PA 18853 for the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
