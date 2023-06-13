Arthur “Buddy” E. Manning Jr., age 66, of Laceyville peacefully passed away at his home on Thursday June 8, 2023, with his wife and his daughter by his side.
Buddy was born in Meshoppen, PA. on February 21, 1957 the son of Arthur E Manning Sr (d. September 3, 2007) and Doris Mahoney Manning (d. March 1, 2013). Growing up in Laceyville, PA he attended the Wyalusing Valley High School.
Buddy was most recently employed with River Valley Waste, and before which had spent the last 25 years driving for R.G Brown as well as driving water truck and roll off. Arthur loved driving truck for a living, and visiting all of his customers pets along the way. You’d often find him with dog treats and carrots for the various animals that he would encounter along his routes.
In his spare time, Buddy enjoyed the time that he got to visit with family and many friends. He also enjoyed NASCAR, and WWE.
Surviving is his wife Kelly (Merritt) Manning who he shared the last 16 years with. Between the two of them there are 7 surviving children Timothy Manning & Tammy Norton (Mildred PA), Tanya “Cricket” (Manning) Justin Kaufmann (Wilmot PA), Wade Bowman (Montrose PA), Michelle Westbrook (Laceyville PA), Stephanie Westbrook (Laceyville PA), Codie Westbrook (Laceyville PA), Nicholas Salsman (Laceyville PA), and fifteen grandchildren. Three siblings Patricia Gruver, of Sugar Run, PA; James Manning, of Evans Falls, PA; and Jackie & Jerry Benscoter, of Laceyville, PA and several nephews, a niece and numerous cousins. Buddy was proceeded in death by his parents and also his sister Elizabeth (Betsy) Burridge.
Calling hours will be held on Friday June 16, 2023 from 6:00 — 8:00 PM at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA. At Buddy’s request there will be no memorial services.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
