Arthur C. (Art) Spengler, 97, of Towanda died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on November 5th, 2022.
Born in Strausstown, PA, on October 8th, 1925, Art was the son of Harvey C. Spengler and Hettie Lesher Spengler. He was a graduate of Hamburg High School Class of 1943. As a Navy veteran of World War II Pacific Theatre and following graduation from Muhlenberg College, Art came to Towanda to start a 35-year career with Sylvania/GTE and found the love of his life, Vida Helen Place. They were married on July 9th, 1954, in the Presbyterian Manse in Ulster, PA, by the Reverend Percy Clark. The ensuing 68 years with Vida were the happiest of his life, and Vida and Art enjoyed their travels with friends both in the US and abroad. Together through the years, they kept the corner of Bridge and Mechanic Streets in eye-pleasing condition.
As an upper-level manager, Art grew with the Sylvania enterprise receiving various citations, among which was his share in the President Warner Award for new process development. In the community, Art truly loved golf, and his membership in the Towanda Country Club ran continuously from 1952 – when annual memberships cost the princely sum of $36 – until his passing. During these years, he served several Towanda Country Club Board of Director terms, the highlight of which was sitting as the Board President during the opening year of the new “back nine” in 1970, which converted the course to 18 holes and one of the finest golf courses in northeastern PA. Art was a Past President of the Towanda Lions Club and served a term as Lion Zone Chairman under District Lion Commander Chuck May. He was an Elder in the Presbyterian Church and a three-term member and President of the Board of Trustees. For 18 years, he served as Trustee of the Towanda Public Library and held the office of Vice President while mainly chairing the Building and Grounds Committee. His hunting interests found him serving for 24 years as Secretary/Treasurer for the Monroeton Gun Club, Inc. Long before it was a trend, Art began “jogging” in his early 40’s and continued running well into his 80’s. Every night, he awarded himself a “tic” mark on the calendar for the day’s run; dinner was not served until Art had strapped on his trainers and logged his 3 miles. Although he ran in a number of foot races over the years, his hands- down favorite was running “The Camptown Races” in 1969.
Art and Vida are the proud parents of daughters: Leslie Spengler Dunaiski of Black Forest, CO and Susan Elizabeth Spengler, MD (Mark Farman) of Lexington, KY; and are blessed with grandchildren: Alexandra Ann Benham (Ross) of Fort Morgan, CO, Elizabeth Baird Mahan (Ian) of Denver, CO, and Adam Arthur Farman of Lexington, KY; and two great-grandchildren: Althea Benham and CJ Benham. Although preceded in death by his immediate family — father, mother, two sisters, and two brothers — Art is fortunate to have numerous nieces and nephews (and their children!), including a special nephew, Tom Place (Roberta). Art’s myriad friendships were also a source of great joy for him through the years with a particularly special “brother from a different mother,” Jim Parks. The family is touched by the remarkable outpouring of condolences and phone calls, which almost always include the caller recounting “a great story about Art.” These stories – often humorous – are a testament to the love of the man. The family also wants to express their deepest gratitude for the loving care provided to Art and Vida by their guardian angels: Tina Comstock, Theresa Moore, and Kim Horton.
A celebration of Art’s life will take place at a future date. Those who wish to honor Art’s memory
may do so by directing contributions to the First Presbyterian Church, 5 Court St., Towanda, PA 18848
or to a charity of one’s choice in his name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.