Arthur Lee Fenton, age 78, of Wilmot, PA passed away at his home on Friday morning, October 21, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Wilmot, PA on May 27, 1944, the son of the late Rufus and Ruth Neuber Fenton. Arthur attended the Wilmot School before beginning work on the family farm where he was born and raised. On November 21, 1964, he married the love of his life, Marjorie Lee.
Arthur loved the planting, plowing, and the rest of the field work that came with running the farm. When not working on the farm, he loved spending time with family, hunting, and fishing. He was also very fond of wood working until it came time to do the finishing work, which he was not so fond of. Arthur was also a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church and an auxiliary member of the Penn-York Detachment of the Marine Corps League in Towanda.
Besides his wife, Arthur is survived by his children, Chris Fenton and his wife, Chrisey, of Lovelton, PA, Jeffrey Fenton of Wilmot, PA, and Matthew Fenton and his wife, Tanya, of Wilmot, PA; his grandchildren, Harrison Fenton, Preston Fenton, Carter Fenton, Zachary Fenton, and Mackenzie Fenton. He is also survived by his siblings, Joan Siranni and Lyle Fenton as well as many nieces, nephews and brothers/sisters-in law.
Along with his parents, Arthur is preceded in death by his son, Arthur Lee Fenton, Jr. (d. October 18, 2022); his siblings, Donald Fenton, Harold Fenton, Lulabelle Lawrence, Dolly Shaffer, Edith Strope, Tracey Fenton, Annabelle Fenton, and three infant siblings.
Sadly, Arthur’s son, Art Jr., passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Art Jr.’s memorial service is being rescheduled so they can be laid to rest together.
A Memorial Service for Arthur and Art Jr. will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 4:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853 with Reverend Phyllis Pelletier officiating. Interment will follow at the St. John’s Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 2:00 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. John’s Lutheran Church 116 Carpenter St., Dushore, PA 18614 or the St. John’s Cemetery Association, c/o Frank Messersmith, 407 Wilmot Rd, New Albany, PA 18833.
