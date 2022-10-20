Arthur Lee Fenton, Jr., age 57, of Wilmot, PA passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Art was born on June 30, 1965 in Towanda, PA the son of Arthur and Marjorie (Lee) Fenton, Sr. of Wilmot, PA.
He was a graduate of the Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1983. After high school Art joined the US Marine Corps and served his country in Beirut.
Art was employed throughout the years as a mechanic, truck driver, rock crusher, and most recently an equipment operator.
He was a member of the Penn-York Detachment of the Marine Corps League in Towanda, PA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working on cars. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his niece.
Art is survived by his parents, Arthur and Marjorie Fenton, Sr.; his siblings, Chris Fenton and his wife, Chrisey, of Lovelton, PA, Jeffrey Fenton of Wilmot, PA, and Matthew Fenton and his wife, Tanya, of Wilmot, PA; his nieces and nephews, Harrison Fenton, Preston Fenton, Carter Fenton, Zachary Fenton, and Mackenzie Fenton; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Catherine Lee and his paternal grandparents, Ruth and Rufus Fenton.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Reverend Phyllis Pelletier officiating. The service will begin with a Military Honor Service conducted by the members of the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534 and the Penn-York Detachment of the Marine Corps League. Interment will follow at the St. John’s Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 3:00 until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Art’s name to the Penn-York Detachment of the Marine Corps League, 3271 Bridge Street Hill Rd, Towanda, PA 18848.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
