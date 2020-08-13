Arthur Leiby Watkins, 96 of Howard, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Aug. 11, 1923 in Columbia Cross Roads, Bradford County, the son of the late Raymond and Marian Leiby Watkins.
He married Lorraine (Hart) Watkins on June 9, 1946; she preceded him in death on Nov. 14, 2010.
Arthur proudly served his country in the Army/Air Corps during WWII where he served in the Pacific at the Battle of Iwo Jima. He received several citations during his service. Upon return to civilian life he was employed as a computer programer for Corning Glass in Corning, New York.
Arthur enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He was also a very competitive ping pong player and enjoyed playing dominos. He had a strong Christian faith.
He is survived by one son, David (Pamela) Watkins of Centre Hall; one daughter, Jeannie L. Goleman of Howard; two sisters, Florence Confer of Bellefonte and Francis Barrett of Troy, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Friends and family were received on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Howard and a graveside service was held on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Zion Cemetery with Military Rites with Stephen Jayne and Ray Hoffman officiating.
