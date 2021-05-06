Mr. Arthur Lincoln Badger, Sr., age 73, of Dushore, PA, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021, at home with his loving wife at his side.
Art, as he was known by his family and friends, was born on Jan. 10, 1948, in Sayre, PA, a son of Richard E. Badger Sr., and Edna Bailey Badger. He graduated from the East Smithfield High School a member of the class of 1966. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam, from 1966 to 1969. He graduated from Penn State University with a degree in business administration, and later got his teaching degree from Bloomsburg University. He married the former Pamela Joanne Palmer on May 26, 1979.
He worked for J. Baker Shoe Company as a District Supervisor within the Ames stores and the Tempo retail stores. Later he was a substitute teacher in the Wyalusing School District.
He enjoyed scouting, traveling, camping, reading, movies, auctions and flea markets. He also enjoyed teaching, telling jokes, and mowing the lawn, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wyalusing, PA. Art was also very active in the Cub and Boy Scouts, having served as a Scoutmaster for the Dushore Boy Scouts for many years.
Surviving wife, Pam Badger, at home; three sons and a daughter-in-law,
Arthur and Carmelita Badger Jr.; Dallas, PA, Justin Badger, Phoenix, AZ, Benjamin Badger, Vienna, VA; daughter and son-in-law, Catherine and Todd Radus, Beaumont, PA; siblings, Richard and Lois Badger, Sayre, PA, Debbie Nogalo, Wyalusing, PA, Wendy and Bob Smith, Bear Creek, PA, Terry and Beth Badger, New Albany, PA, Peg and Kevin Huyck, Laceyville, PA, Mark Badger, Haines City, FL, Tim and Patty Badger, La Plata, MD, Charlie Badger, Lemoyne, PA; brother-in-law, Thomas and Marilyn Miller, Wyalusing.
He is also survived by several aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by a sister, Jody Kay Miller on Sept. 10, 2011.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 4:30 p.m., at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, with the Rev. Thomas J. Major, pastor of IHM parish, presiding.
Family and friends may call at the Homer Funeral Home, Dushore, PA, on Friday afternoon, May 7, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. until the start of the service at 4:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the BSA Troop 48 or the Cub Scouts Pack 48, both in c/o Leanne Murray, 150 Murray Lane, Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
