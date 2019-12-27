On the evening of Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, Canton resident, Audrey A. Jennelle passed away peacefully at Memorial Hospital in Towanda. She was 85 years of age. Born July 4, 1934 in Leolyn, she was the daughter of Mark and Ethel P. (Dudley) Leonard. Audrey was a woman with a strong work ethic. In addition to raising seven children she worked outside of the home at Paper Magic, a tobacco factory and most recently Landon’s apple orchards. Audrey was skilled at crocheting, had a green thumb for plants and enjoyed country music. She also enjoyed bingo, playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, going to yard sales and camping with her family at County Bridge Park.
Audrey is survived by her children, Anna Watkins, Robin Campbell, Elwin (and Tami) Barnes and Linda Perry, all of Canton, and Jennifer (and Raymond) Cole of Muncy; step-children, Clarence Jennelle, Floyd (and Louise) Jennelle and Carol (and Robert) Gomez; special grandson, Tommy Aurandt; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Colin Jennelle; children, Allen Leonard and Gary Barnes; step-daughter, Sandy Aurandt; and brothers and sisters, Dick Leonard, Lawrence Leonard, Virginia (and Arnold) House, Arthur Leonard, Beatrice (and Bob) Smith, Florence Rognowski, Grace Mancuso, Doris Mae Leonard, Margaret (and John) Meade Sr., Gladys (and Kenny) Knecht, Norma Catherine Leonard, Crawford Leonard and Wanda English.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30, at the Church of Christ (Disciples) in Canton. Service will be at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nancy Beahm officiating, (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.