Audrey C. Schanbacher, 79, of Troy, West Burlington Township, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Twin Oaks Personal Care Home in Granville Summit. Audrey Case was born October 23, 1943, in Sayre, a daughter of the late Thomas and Sara (Wrisley) Case. She attended Troy area schools and was a graduate of the class of 1961. On March 3, 1962, Audrey married Meylert Schanbacher in the United Methodist Church in Troy. Together they shared 61 years of marriage and raised three children. In earlier years, Audrey was employed at the Troy Bank and then served as secretary for Grace & Schanbacher’s Service Station in Troy. In 1976, the young couple established the Sugar Creek Camper Sales in West Burlington where Audrey was instrumental to the many daily operations of their business.
Audrey loved the Lord and was a member of the former Evangelical United Brethren Church in Grover. Most recently, she was very active in the West Burlington United Methodist Church where she played the organ and sang in the church’s choir. She was avid at sewing and truly enjoyed camping and traveling.
Surviving Audrey is her husband, Meylert Schanbacher, children, Grant (Lisa) Schanbacher of Hampton, Virginia, Phillip Schanbacher of West Burlington and Sara (Tom) Pelling of Winter Park, Florida, grandchildren; Danielle (Matt), Madison, Greg, Keenan, Brenna, Kyna, Haley (Isaac) and Sage, great-grandchildren; Brayden, Sophia, Aurora and Chase, siblings, Mary Wheeler of Hampton, Virginia and Janet (Tom) Gerbino of Scotia, New York, as well as, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Eleanor Case and a brother-in-law, John Wheeler.
The family invites friends to call 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday July 21, 2023, at the Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton, Pennsylvania 17724. A memorial service to celebrate Mrs. Schanbacher’s life will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and held at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Audrey’s loving memory may be directed to the Endless Mountains Mission Center, 51 Missions Center Lane, Troy, PA 16947 or to the Old Methodist Church of West Burlington, 13780 Rt. 6, Troy, PA 16947.
Memories of Mrs. Schanbacher and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting the funeral homes website at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
