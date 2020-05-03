Audrey L. Fields, age 83, of Troy passed away peacefully at home. Audrey was a member of the Troy Baptist Church. She was an avid bowler in the Elmira area and was the former president of the Elmira Woman’s 600 Club. Audrey enjoyed camping and being with her family. She enjoyed spending time with her sister, Pat, and brother-in-law, Tom, where they played cards.
Audrey is survived by her son, Doug Dillon; daughters, Tina (Nick) Scrip, Sandy (Bob) Stone, Belinda White, Mary (Bill) Querry and Patricia (John) Quick; brothers, Marshall (Kay) McNeal, Allen (Kathy) McNeal; and sister, Pat (Tom) Root. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Robin Fields; 26 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; also surviving are special friends, Betty, Joyce and Vivian, and all her bowling friends.
Audrey was predeceased in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Fields; three sons, Sydney, Jack, Levi; two daughters-in-law, Gail Dillon and Teresa Fields.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family and interment will be in Gillett Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, PA 16947
In lieu of flowers memorials in Audrey’s memory may be made to the Troy Baptist Church, P.O. Box 233, Troy, PA 16947.
Send online condolences to vickeryfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.