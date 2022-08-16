Audrey L. Porter, 88, of Montoursville, passed away on August 15, 2022, at The Gatehouse.
She was born February 26, 1934, in Troy, PA, daughter of Solomon and Rebecca Peters.
Audrey graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Juniata College in 1954. She was a teacher for 26 years and was a substitute teacher for 24 years. She was an active member of Bethel United Methodist Church of Montoursville for 58 years, and taught Sunday School. Audrey actively participated in the Christian’s Woman’s Club and the Williamsport Garden Club, and enjoyed playing pinocle and 500 with her friends. Her greatest joy was serving God by loving others.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy B. Porter after 39 happily married years; four sisters, Beulah Roberts, Sarah Williams Boyce, Frances Spencer, Alwilda Wolfe, and Mildred Osgood; and two brothers, Aaron Boyce, and Robert Peters.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Burdett Porter and wife Cynthia; three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alexander, and Katherine; and twelve nephews and four nieces.
There will be a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Spitler Funeral Home, 733 Broad Street, Montoursville, PA 17754 with Pastor Marie E. Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
