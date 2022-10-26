Audrey Ward, age 92 of Troy, PA, passed away on October 24, 2022, at Twin Oaks Personal Care Home in Granville Summit, PA. Audrey was born November 8, 1929, in Troy, PA, a daughter of Archie and Myrtle Clark. Audrey worked as the housekeeping supervisor at Bradford County Manor, was a member of Bakerburg Community Church, and enjoyed reading.
Audrey is survived by her daughter, Connie Beal of Groveland, FL; grandchildren Matthew and Travis Ward, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Clifford Ward; son Steven Clifford Ward; siblings Evelyn Taylor, Jeanette Spillane, Janice Nichols, Theodore Clark, and Bertha Trimble.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral service at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Bakerburg Community Church, 197 Gray Valley Road, Mainesburg, PA. Burial will take placed in Glenwood Cemetery, Troy PA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to missionaries Daniel Shaylor or Lou and Jan Felo. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 South Main Street, Mansfield PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.